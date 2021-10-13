Big news! 10,000 crore package for flood victims; Thackeray govt's announcement

The state government has finally announced a package for flood-hit farmers in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan have made big announcements in the cabinet meeting. Accordingly, a package of Rs 10,000 crore has been announced for flood victims.

From June to October 2021, heavy rains and floods in the state damaged more than 55 lakh hectares of crops. Today, we have decided to announce a package of Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers affected by this natural calamity without waiting for the NDRF norms.

The package will be as follows:

Rs 10,000 per hectare for agriculture

Rs 15,000 per hectare for horticulture

Rs 25,000 per hectare for perennial crops

This assistance will be provided up to a limit of 2 hectares.