Big news: High court cancels CET exam for 11th admission

The state government had decided to conduct the CET exam for the 11th admissions after the 10th exam was canceled due to the second wave of corona. However, the decision was challenged in the High Court. The High Court today slammed the state government. The High Court has quashed the decision to conduct the CET exam for the 11th admission. It has also ordered the admission of the eleventh on the basis of on Class 10 marks and internal assessments.

The High Court had on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the CET examination for admission to Class XI. A notification was issued on May 28 stating that the CET for admission to junior colleges on August 21 would be based entirely on the syllabus of the SSC board. The High Court today quashed the notification. The court also ordered to complete the admission process within six weeks.

Taking a real test during the Corona period is life threatening for children. Therefore, the court had to intervene, the High Court clarified. Meanwhile, one million students had registered for the CET till last week.

ICSE student Ananya Patki had challenged the CET notification in the High Court. The petition was heard before a bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Riaz Chagla.