BIG NEWS! New Covid Variant: Maharashtra govt imposes restrictions amid threat of new covid variant, check out guidelines

Maharashtra government has once again been alerted due to the increasing number of Covid patients in the last few days. Concerns have been raised about a new variant of the Corona found in South Africa. The central government has written a letter to all the state governments in the country instructing them to be vigilant. The Centre has informed that special care should be taken in case of passengers coming from abroad. New regulations for citizens have been announced in the state, reviewing the Corona situation. Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to travel on public transport. In addition, instructions have been given to admit only those who have two doses of vaccine in malls, halls and events. Universal passes have been issued by the state government. It has been made mandatory to have a vaccination certificate and photo identity card while traveling.

Check out the guidelines below:

Only those who have taken two doses of vaccine can travel in rickshaws, taxis, buses, cabs. This means that from now on only those who have been fully vaccinated will have access to public or private vehicles. Travel will not be possible without vaccination.

Passengers arriving in Maharashtra are required to provide full vaccination certificate or RT PCR test report 72 hours before departure.

Cinema halls, wedding halls, auditoriums can be attended by only 50% of the capacity.

A fine of Rs.500 for not wearing a mask

Shopkeeper will be fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing mask in shop, shop owner will be fined Rs 50,000 for not wearing mask in mall

50 thousand fine for violating Covid rules in political meetings and programs

Only 25% attendance allowed to watch India-New Zealand match

Failure to wear a mask in a taxi or private vehicle will result in a fine of Rs 500 and the owner of the vehicle will be fined Rs 500.

Social distancing should be followed at least 6 feet distance.

Strict prohibition on spitting in public places