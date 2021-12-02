Big news! Param Bir Singh suspended over extortion cases

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and senior IPS officer Parambir Singh has been suspended today. This action has been taken for disorderly conduct and irregularity. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has signed the file and an order has been issued today. The Maharashtra government has accepted the report filed by IAS officer Debashish Chakraborty regarding Parambir Singh. Debashish Chakraborty had filed an inquiry against Parambir Singh for violating the Civil Service Rules. Apart from this, the state Home Department had launched a departmental inquiry against him for administrative errors.

Earlier, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said that action would be taken against Parambir Singh for violating the rules. "We are in the process of taking legal action against Parambir Singh for his misconduct and irregularities. The process of suspension action against him is also underway, ”he had said.

Stating that the state government is doing its job, Home Minister Walse Patil said that after Parambir Singh returned to Mumbai, he did not inform the government about it. He has also not accepted the post of Director General of Home Guard. The court had also declared Parambir Singh a fugitive. Despite this, they have been ordered to inquire into how the government vehicle and other government facilities were provided to him. The way he is using the car is wrong. He is not at work. There are serious allegations against him. Still, he is using the car. The Home Minister had clarified that this was wrong and an inquiry had been ordered into the matter.