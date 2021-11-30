Bipin Kumar Singh: "We do not have any information" on the alleged meeting between Param Bir Singh & Sachin Vaze

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Bir Singh on Monday called on suspended police officer Sachin Waze and had a discussion for about an hour at the Fort building in south Mumbai. Where Justice Chandiwal Commission was conducting investigation. In this regard, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said, "We have no information about the alleged meeting between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and his former colleague and sacked cop Sachin Waze." The Chandiwal Commission was set up by the Maharashtra government on March 30 this year to probe allegations made by Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh for using Mumbai police to run a ransom racket.

It was reported that Sachin Waze and Parambir Singh sat in the cabin and talked for about an hour. After this, Mumbai Police will now investigate the visit. A team of Mumbai Police reached the Chandiwal Commission building to get information about the visit. Police are investigating who allowed the two to meet in this way and what exactly happened during that meeting.