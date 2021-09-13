BJP asks MVA to unravel mystery of 'missing' ex-HM and ex-CoP

Mumbai, Sep 13 The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra on Monday urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to come clean on the curious case of 'missing' former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Leader of Opposition

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor