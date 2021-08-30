BJP demands reopening of temples, activists enter Kasba in Pune & Vitthal temple in Pandharpur

BJP has taken an aggressive stance to open religious places in the state and anti-government agitations have been going on in various places in the state since this morning. BJP is holding demonstrations in Pune, Pandharpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur. In some places, BJP workers have even tried to enter the temple directly against the police.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil is leading a 'ghantanad' (bell ringing) movement outside Kasba Ganesh Mandir in Pune. In this, Chandrakant Patil broke the rules and took an aggressive vow to enter the temple today. It has come to light that some BJP workers have entered Kasba Ganesh Mandir. We are ready to take necessary action for violating the rules imposed by the state government. But the sentiments of Hindus will not be allowed to hurt by the government now, said Chandrakant Patil.]

If liquor shops can reopen with lockdown relaxation, why should religious places should remain closed. Today, no matter what happens, Chandrakant Patil has promised to enter the temple and force the government to open the temples.

In Pandharpur too, there is a strong agitation from the BJP and the activists tried to enter the temple through the wall near Namdev Pyari. Some BJP workers have been arrested by the police.