BJP is the best option for alliance, says Sambhaji Brigade chief Purushottam Khedekar

After being removed from the post of Chief Minister in the state, Shiv Sena-BJP split and Shiv Sena directly allied with Congress-NCP. After the results of the 2019 Assembly elections, it was seen that there was a big change of government in the state.The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP after the Assembly polls in 2019 over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state, and later forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to come to power. After these political developments in the state, the state is goin to witness another major upheaval in the near future.

Purushottam Khedekar, the leader of the Maratha Seva Sangh and Sambhaji Brigade, the largest organization of the Maratha community in the state, has hinted at future political developments. He has said that BJP could also be an alternative to the Sambhaji Brigade in the upcoming elections. Purushottam Khedekar wrote an article on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of Maratha Seva Sangh. In it he wrote, Sambhaji Brigade is positive to form an alliance with BJP in future.

Sambhaji Brigade. Purushottam Khedekar said that after 32 years of formation of Sambhaji Brigade, Sambhaji Brigade has decided to enter the politics of elections and started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections. The social and political role of the Sambhaji Brigade has always been against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rekha Khedekar, wife of Purushottam Khedekar, was a BJP MLA from Chikhali Assembly constituency in Buldhana district for 15 years. But even then, Khedekar was constantly criticizing the ideology of BJP and RSS. There are many stories of Khedekar and BJP opposition. It will be important to see how the BJP responds to Purushottam Khedekar's invitation to the BJP to form an alliance.