BJP-MNS to join hands for BMC polls 2022 ?, here's what Raj Thackeray said

There is a lot of discussion in the political circles about whether the MNS and the BJP will join hands after the Shiv Sena left the BJP. There has been talk of MNS and BJP forming an alliance in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections for the last few months.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray today was asked about this at a press conference in Nashik. Raj was asked whether there would be a BJP-MNS alliance. To which Raj replied, "I don't know." 'You are the one who arranges the alliance. Don't understand your source. Discussions on such an alliance will continue. But I don't know about those discussions, said Raj Thackeray.