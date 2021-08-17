BJP' Ram Kadam slams Maha govt over reopening of temples

BJP leader Ram Kadam, on Tuesday headed towards Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple amid covid restrictions. But he was stopped by the police before going to the temple.

After he was stopped the BJP leader later released a video saying he is being prevented from going to Siddhinayak with supporters. At the same time, he slammed the Maharahtra government. Before he could reach the temple, the Maharashtra government sent the police to the leader's Khar residence.

He also slammed the state government saying beer bars are open with all covid rules. But with the same rules why can't temples be open for people. What is the problem of Thackeray government in opening the temples? They must make rules and we will follow them. But we do not accept their strong Hindu opposition.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had recently warned that he would accompany his supporters to Siddhivinayak temple darshan if the Uddhav government did not open the temple before Tuesday. In fact, recently, the BJP spokesperson had said that when the state government can give conditional approval to open liquor shops, bars and restaurants, why can't temples be opened.



