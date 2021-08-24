BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash outside Narayan Rane's Juhu bungalow

The political atmosphere in Mumbai has heated up after Union Minister Narayan Rane made an offensive statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping CM Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Yuva Sena activists have gathered outside Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.

BJP workers and Rane supporters have also gathered at the Juhu bungalow. Angry reactions are coming from Shiv Sainiks against Narayan Rane. Police have set up a large security cordon in Juhu.

Yuva Sena activists tried to enter Narayan Rane's bungalow. They were opposed by Rane supporters. Police used force to disperse both activists. Aggressive Shiv Sainik were shouting slogans against Narayan Rane. BJP workers were also shouting slogans against Uddhav Thackeray. Yuva Sena activists led by Varun Sardesai have taken out a morcha.

Shiv Sena workers, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the party's youth wing), located nearby in Juhu.

Meanwhile Rane has defended his statement and said he did not commit any crime."I have no information that an FIR has been registered against me. I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn't know about August 15? I had said that I would have slapped -- these were the words and it's not a crime," Rane told reporters.

