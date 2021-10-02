"BJP taking advantage of Congress without leadership, issue of presidency should be resolved soon"; says Raut

On the one hand, the election campaign in Punjab and other states has begun on a large scale, but on the other hand, there is talk in political circles that the current state of affairs of the Congress is deteriorating due to internal strife. While senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have written important letters to Sonia Gandhi, now Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has given big advice to the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking advantage of the Congress, which has lost its leadership, and said the issue of the presidency should be sorted out soon.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut gave this advice while interacting with the media. Whether the Congress wants a president or not is an issue within the party. However, the Congress party is the oldest party in the country. The Congress has made a significant contribution to the freedom struggle. It has ruled the country for more than 60 years. It has given us many great leaders. If a big political party like Congress remains without a head, then it naturally causes confusion. I am sure the Congress party will soon resolve its internal matters, said Raut.

Until the Congress party appoints a president, the chaos that is going on will not stop. After the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has become leaderless. Parties like BJP are taking advantage of this. The Congress is and will remain the main opposition party in the country. In future politics cannot be done without Congress. If the Congress leadership resolves the issue of the presidency as soon as possible, then the country will definitely be able to move ahead with the Opposition, said Sanjay Raut.

