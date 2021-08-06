BJP workers protest at railway stations, demand resumption of local train services

The BJP staged agitation in Churchgate, Kandivali, Borivali, Ghatkopar and Thane in Mumbai demanding that general public should be allowed to travel by local train. Besides, police prevented BJP workers from protesting in many places. Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a massive agitation against the Thackeray government. Travel by bus and plane is allowed. Then why is it not allowed to travel by train ?, asked Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Today, under the leadership of Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, agitations were organized at various places in Mumbai for local train travel. MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Rahul Narvekar were present along with everyone. During the agitation, police arrested MLA Narvekar. An agitation was organized in Kandivali under the leadership of MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar. Hundreds of BJP workers marched on the platform and shouted slogans.

Allow those who have taken two doses to travel

Praveen Darekar said, the court has asked about train travel. Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve also said that if the state government makes a proposal, the railways will start immediately. Yet why doesn’t the government start local train? If you allow bus travel, if you allow air travel, then why rail travel is not allowed. What has the common man done ?, he asked. They also demanded that those who took two doses be allowed to travel.



In particular, TC imposed a fine of Rs 260 on everyone for traveling without a ticket. Darekar also paid the fine. "I have been fined Rs 260," said BJP's Pravin Darekar who was told by the Ticket Collector that local train services have not resumed yet when Darekar asked for a ticket.



