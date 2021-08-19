BJP's Narayan Rane visits Balasaheb's memorial in Dadar

Union Minister Narayan Rane's Jana Aashirwad Yatra is starting in Mumbai today. After the journey started from Mumbai Airport, Rane visited the memorial of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar and paid tribute to him.

After this, Rane interacted with the media. "Balasaheb Thackeray should have been alive today. If he was alive, he would have blessed me and said, "Narayan, keep going." Even though Saheb's hand is not on my head today, I understand that his blessings are definitely with me ", said Narayan Rane.

Shiv Sena workers had taken a stand that Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane would not be allowed to to visit the memorial of Bal Thackeray. Due to this, a large police contingent was deployed in Shivaji Park area of ​​Dadar. On this issue, Rane lashed out at Shiv Sena leaders. "No one should be stopped to visit monuments and memorials.

Balasaheb was not someone's private property. He was the leader of the whole state and country. Everyone has a lot of respect and pride for him. So no one can stop anyone from receiving his blessings. The Shiv Sena's sinful pot in Mumbai Municipal Corporation is now full and it will burst soon and this year the BJP flag will fly over the corporation, "said Rane.

BJP leader and former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said,""Paying tributes to Balasaheb is not like shares or equity of any company. Anyone can go there (at the memorial) to pay respects."