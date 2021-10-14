BMC's plan for vaccination of children prepared, says Suresh Kakani

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has prepared a plan to vaccinate children. Immediate vaccination of children will be started in two to three days after the issuance of guidelines by the central government, said BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

This information was given by Suresh Kakani while interacting with the media. Mumbai has a plan for immunization of children. 30 lakh children will be vaccinated in Mumbai. Immunization of children will be started in 2-3 days as soon as detailed guidelines come from the central government. Babies will be vaccinated at maternity hospitals and children's hospitals, 350 municipal immunization centers, Kakani said.

Vaccine syringes, needles may be different. There is a need for detailed guidelines from the central government in this regard. There are cold storages for vaccine. However, it will be clarified after the guideline whether a different temperature will be required for vaccination of children. A staff of 1500 persons will be trained for vaccination of children. Doctors from private hospitals will also be trained, he said.

Pediatric wards have already been set up if there are any reactions after children are vaccinated. It can be used. Municipal Corporation will also undertake public awareness campaign to vaccinate children. Children who have been vaccinated so far on an experimental basis. No serious reactions were found on them, he explained.

