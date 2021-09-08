Bobby Deol wins Best Actor for 'Aashram' at 27th Lions Gold Awards

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actors Bobby Deol and Debina Bonnerjee have been felicitated by the Governer of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the 27th Lions Gold Awards 2021. While Bobby Deol was honoured with the Best Actor OTT Star award for his web series 'Aashram', Debina was bestowed with the Social Media Influencer Award.

Talking about the award, Bobby said: "It's an honour to receive the Best Actor OTT Star award for my web series 'Aashram' at the 27th Sol Lions Gold Awards 2021. I would like to thank the makers of the show for their amazing work, gripping story line and their belief in me for playing the character of Baba Nirala! All I can say is that it is only onwards and upwards from here so thank you to the team of Lions Club Of Mumbai for this award."

Expressing her gratitude, Debina shared: "I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award."

The awards function on Tuesday evening at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai was attended by Army officials, dignitaries and notable Bollywood personalities.

