BOI staff distributes food grains to needs on it's 116th foundation day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2021 05:24 PM2021-09-07T17:24:04+5:302021-09-07T17:24:51+5:30
Bank of India celebrated its 116th foundation day across all its 10 national banking group (NBG) offices, 59 zonal offices, 5,084 domestic and 23 overseas branches, and 5,323 ATMs.
On the occasion of 116th foundation day of Bank of India, on 05/09/2021, Head Office Sub Staff distributed foodgrains to the residents of Manivali Pada in Ambivali.
Below are the staff who assisted in the distribution work: -
Sajeev Sherlekar
Vikas Tatale
Yogesh Vanghare
Ajay Sawant
Sanjay Khapre
Vishal Ingle
Gyandeep Kumbhar
Ninad Chavan
Sharad Palande
Ravindra Lad
Raju Ghade
Shashank Khaire
Dilip Yadav
Saurabh Raul
Uttam Shirse
Abhijit Kadam
Raju Ghotkar
Nanda Dandawate
Rajini Kamble
Krishna Vetkoli