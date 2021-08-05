Bombay HC asks BMC to file affidavit in vaccination drive for bedridden patients

Published: August 5, 2021 11:30 AM

Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit in the matter of door-to-door vaccination drive for bedridden patients till next Wednesday. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced to do door-to-door vaccination campaign for bedridden citizens in phases by holding the drive in one or two wards at a time.

BMC said it will go for a slow start before going ahead with all the wards as it wants to see how citizens respond to the drive. BMC had started the home vaccination of bed-ridden people in the city in the K-east administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others, BMC said in a statement.

The drive is being conducted with the help of Project Mumbai, a non-government organization, the BMC said.

