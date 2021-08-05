Bombay HC asks BMC to file affidavit in vaccination drive for bedridden patients

Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit in the matter of door-to-door vaccination drive for bedridden patients till next Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced to do door-to-door vaccination campaign for bedridden citizens in phases by holding the drive in one or two wards at a time.

BMC said it will go for a slow start before going ahead with all the wards as it wants to see how citizens respond to the drive. BMC had started the home vaccination of bed-ridden people in the city in the K-east administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others, BMC said in a statement.

The drive is being conducted with the help of Project Mumbai, a non-government organization, the BMC said.



