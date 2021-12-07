Bombay HC issues notice to Nawab Malik for making statements against Wankhede's family despite giving undertaking

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede, has not received any relief from the Mumbai High Court. The Mumbai High Court has refused to order NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik to refrain from making any objectionable remarks against Sameer Wankhede and his family. The Mumbai High Court had directed Nawab Malik to tweet only after confirming the information. During the hearing, Malik had assured the Mumbai High Court that he would not make any statement against the Wankhede family till the court's decision. Yet Malik tweeted against Wankhede. A petition filed by Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhade in the Mumbai High Court on Monday contempt of court was heard today.

Bombay HC issued notice to Nawab Malik & asked him to file an affidavit that why action should not be taken against him for "wilfully breaching" its earlier orders, in regard to statements against Dnyandev Wankhede & family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won't do it. The Mumbai High Court has also directed Nawab Malik to reply by Friday.

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.