Bombay HC slams Maha and Central govt over poor condition of Mumbai-Nashik highway

The Bombay High Court has taken serious note of the potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. After the news about these pits was published, the High Court took suo moto notice and slammed the state and central government. Have you seen the condition of rocky Mumbai-Nashik highway? The court directed the government to take the issue seriously as civilians are losing their lives due to potholes.

On the Mumbai-Agra highway, there are potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. These potholes cause permanent traffic jams here. Two to three hours are wasted due to congestion. Also fuel is being wasted. Do you know what effect this has on the environment? A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni expressed concern over the loss of life due to bad roads and potholes. Due to the increasing number of accidents, the state government should take it a little more seriously and take appropriate measures in this regard, he added.

Last week, the court heard a petition filed regarding bad roads and potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway, the court told Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbakoni.

- Mumbai - Nashik Highway is a part of Mumbai - Agra National Highway. Therefore, the National Highways Authority should also pay attention to it. The court directed all the concerned authorities to come together and resolve the issue.

- The next hearing in this case will be held on October 4. The court also directed the government to provide information on the measures taken by the state government to address the issue at the next hearing.