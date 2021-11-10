Box-office extravaganza: Eight much-anticipated films set for release every weekend

Mumbai, Nov 10 With cinema theatres reopening in Maharashtra and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif opening to an unprecedented response, the momentum is expected to continue over the next few weeks with the crop of much-anticipated forthcoming releases waiting to hit the big screen. Here's a look at what the film industry has to offer in the weeks ahead:

Bunty Aur Babli 2: First up, it's the Yash Raj Films production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. The film is a sequel to the memorable 2005 film and it narrates the story of two sets of con artists and their game of one upmanship. The film, directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, will release on November 19.

Satyameva Jayate 2: Next, we have the John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which will see the actor playing three roles. The film is billed as the spiritual sequel to the 2018 vigilante action thriller directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Its release is slated for November 25.

Antim - The Final Truth: Releasing just a day after 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. A remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', the film has Salman playing the character of a Sikh cop. 'Antim - The Final Truth' will hit the theatres on November 26.

Tadap: The romantic action drama is Ahan Shetty's debut film opposite Tara Sutaria. The film has already hooked the audience with its maiden song release and looks all set to bring another love story with Tara and Ahan's palpable chemistry. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will be released on December 3.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: One can easily trust Ayushmann Khurrana to bring a novel story each time he's on the screen. And he doesn't disappoint this time, too. The actor, who is credited with making offbeat content mainstream, stars in this film opposite Vaani Kapoor, who plays a trans woman. Ayushmann essays the role of a conflicted lover in this Abhishek Kapoor directorial. The film is all set for a December 10 release.

The Matrix Resurrection: The film that clearly stands out in this lineup is this Keanu Reeves-starrer sci-fi action film, which can send an entire generation on a joyride of nostalgia. The fourth instalment of 'The Matrix' franchise follows the events 20 years after 'The Matrix Revolutions'. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film will be released on December 22.

83: The penultimate Bollywood release of the year is a biographical sports drama based on India's maiden World Cup-winning team spearheaded by Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. In addition, it has a powerful ensemble case consisting of Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar and Jatin Sarna. The film is due for release on December 25.

Jersey: Finally, we have this Shahid Kapoor-starrer. It is the official remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu original, is also at the helm of its Hindi remake. It is about a 36-year-old cricketer, who returns after a hiatus with the aim of playing for the Indian team. The film will be released on December 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor