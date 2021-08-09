British era bomb found in Pimpri's housing society

A British-era bomb was found while road and other works were underway inside the society. The incident took place at Kohinoor Society near Chroma Center in Pimpri on Monday (August 9) morning. According to the police, the society is Kohinoor Tower in Pimpri. Work was underway on Monday morning near the Society. A bomb-like object was found at the time. Society officials were skeptical. The object was said to be a British era bomb. The matter was later reported to the police.

Pimpri Police as well as Bomb Squad rushed to the spot. After the inspection, a bag of sand was placed in JCB's bucket and a bomb-like object was placed in it and taken for further investigation. Such British-era bombs have been found in the Pimpri area before. The bombs have been lying on the ground for years and are being unearthed during excavations. The bomb has been handed over to the Department of Defense and will be disposed of.