Builder & film financier Yusuf Lakdawala dies in Arthur Road jail

Yusuf Lakdawala, 74, builder & film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by ED in land grabbing case, dies. His body has been brought to JJ Hospital. An ADR (Accidental Death Report) has been registered. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Lakdawala has been taken to JJ Hospital for autopsy. N. M. A team of Joshi Marg police has gone to Arthur Road Jail for investigation and the process of registering the untimely death is underway, said M. Pratap Bhosale, Senior Inspector of Police, Joshi Marg Police Station, while talking to Lokmat.

Renowned builder Yusuf Lakdawala was arrested by the ED in May (2021). Yusuf Lakdawala, a well-known builder and financer of D Gang along with Bollywood, was questioned by the Directorate of Recovery (ED). He was in jail after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land grabbing case. The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing against Lakdawala and others for forging the documents related to land worth Rs 50 crore, situated in Khandala area of Pune.