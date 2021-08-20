Buldhana: 12 labourers die after vehicle carrying them overturns

In a shocking incident, at least 12 labourers died after a vehicle carrying them overturned in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The shocking incident took place near Dusarbid village at Tadegaon Phata on Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road around 12 pm when the labourers were traveling to work on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project, an official said.

At least 16 labourers were travelling in the vehicle that was also carrying steel for the highway project, he said.

"The vehicle was speeding and it overturned due to a large pothole on the road. At least 12 labourers were killed and others suffered injuries," Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria said.

After getting information about the accident, the police from Kingaon Raja police station rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation, he said.

Some of the injured labourers were taken to a state-run hospital in neighboring Jalna district, while others were hospitalized in Sindhkhedraja hospital, the official said.

According to the police. majority of these labourers were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.