Bus hits dumper in Dadar; eight injured, horrific accident captured on CCTV

A Best Bus crashed right into a dumper in Dadar, Mumbai this morning. It has come to light that this bus belongs to Marol depot. The bus hit a dumper in Dadar on Wednesday morning. Eight people were injured in the accident. Five of the eight injured are in critical condition. CCTV footage of the accident has now surfaced. This footage shows the severity of the accident. As the driver lost control, the bus hit the dumper from behind. The bus hit the garbage truck that was in front of it.

The bus was badly damaged in the accident. The glass shattered. The bus driver, bus conductor and six passengers were injured. The condition of the conductor, driver and three passengers are critical. While condition of the three passengers is currently stable.

Names of the injured in the accident-

1. Rajendra (53 years) - Driver, seriously injured

2. Kashiram Dhuri (57 years) - Driver, seriously injured

3. Tahir Hussain (52) - Traveler, critically injured

4. Rupali Gaikwad (36 years) - Traveler, seriously injured

5. Sultan (50 years) - Traveler, seriously injured

6. Mansoor Ali (52 years) - Traveler, stable in nature

7. Shravani Mhaske (16 years) - Traveler, stable in nature

8. Vaidaihi Bamne (17 years) - Traveler, stable health



