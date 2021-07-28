CBI raids 12 locations in Maha in connection with corruption case against Anil Deshmukh

Raju Bhujbal, who is working as Deputy Commissioner in Mumbai Police, has a house in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district. A team of ED (Directorate of Enforcement) has arrived at his place in Sangamner. It is learned that the ED team arrived in two vehicles and took statements from Bhujbal's family members and also checked the documents. While investigating the allegations against Anil Deshmukh, the ED found some call details and Whats App chat data in its hands and it is learned that an inquiry has been launched against the senior police officer.

Former Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had set a target of Rs 100 crore per month for Sachin Waze, a serious allegation made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. The CBI and the ED then launched an inquiry into the matter following a court order. Today, the CBI has carried out major raids in 12 places in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar, in which two senior police officers have also been raided.

The CBI has conducted a total of 12 raids in various places in Maharashtra today. The houses of two Mumbai police officers have also been raided.A CBI team raided the house of Deputy Commissioner of Police Raju Bhujbal in Ahmednagar and the house of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil in Pune.



