CBI summons Sitaram Kunte & DGP Sanjay Pandey in corruption probe against Anil Deshmukh

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's problems are further going to increase. Mumbai Sessions Court has issued summons to Anil Deshmukh. He has been directed to clarify his role by November 16. The ED has complained to the court that Deshmukh is not cooperating in the investigation.

It is understood that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been on the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly recovering Rs 100 crore per month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and state DGP Sanjay Pandey in connection with the case.

Deshmukh got into trouble after the 'letter bomb' dropped by Parambir Singh after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Commissioner. He has not faced a single inquiry since the CBI and the ED filed a money laundering case against him.

The ED has summoned him five times, but he has avoided the inquiry by giving various reasons through his lawyer. He did not show up even after being issued a 'look out' notice. The CBI has issued summons to Chief Secretary Kunte and DGP Pandey as they have not been able to locate him for the past three months.