Chemical tanker overturned in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty reported

A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, informed Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

The police and fire brigade officials are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported so far, added Thane Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

