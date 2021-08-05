Chief Justise Mumbai suggests to make arrangements for separate local train pass issuance for fully vaccinated people

Covid cases in Maharashtra has been showing down ward trend since many days and there has been a growing demand to resume local train services for general public.

The Maharashtra government this week eased the Covid restrictions in 22 districts of the state but didn't mention anything about resumption of local train services.

Many polictical parties have also recommended that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In view of the demand,"Chief Justice Mumbai on Thursday suggested to make arrangements for a separate local train pass issuance to the people who are fully vaccinated in Mumbai. On the matter of allowing fully vaccinated people to travel even in local trains, matter adjourned for next Thursday."

Local trains are a lifeline for several commuters in Mumbai. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, many people are struggling with earning their livelihood, and with the halt in the local train service, they are unable to travel to their workplace. Now as the number of positive cases is decreasing, the general public and politicians demanded that government must consider restarting local trains of those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine

During the second wave of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government had put restrictions on local train travel fearing the spread of the virus. Currently, the local trains are running only for staff related to essentials services.



