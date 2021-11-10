Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's health condition worsens due to neck pain

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may undergo a surgery at a city hospital as the pain in his neck and back condition has worsened . Uddhav, who shifted to his official residence Varsha before Diwali, is undergoing treatment for severe back and neck pain. One of his close sources stated that Thackeray has been exercising under an expert’s guidance and also walks on a treadmill regularly.

“Since the last few days, he developed pain in his legs and back. He had also mentioned this during his meeting with journalists before Diwali,” the aide said. The CM’s pain has aggravated and a medical team is monitoring the development. He is also undergoing routine check-up, the aide added. “If need arises, a surgery will be conducted,” the aide added without elaborating the nature of the medical process. Thackeray, attended on Monday a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony by PM Narendra Modi of Sreesanth Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Pandharpur. Thackeray surprised people after he appeared in an online event on Monday wearing a neck-brace and a day later, underwent a thorough medical checkup.