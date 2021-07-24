Chiplun Flood: Youth tweets to CM Thackeray for help, save lives of 15 people

Heavy rains have lashed the state for the past few days. The torrential rains have caused severe damage in the Konkan region. Even western Maharashtra has been affected badly by the floods. A number of measures have been taken by the people to help the needy in the wake of the crisis in the state. Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the flood crisis, a young man tweeted directly to the Chief Minister and 15 people were saved.

According to the information received, while the city of Chiplun was submerged in water siege, the flood-hit residents were reaching out to many for help. When Atul Patil came in contact with some of the flood victims, he tweeted directly to the Chief Minister's Office. "Immediate help is needed. Near Kalambaste Bhagshala where the flow of Savitri river is terrible. There are 15 people stuck on the roof since night. The river and the house are one. Plase send help as soon as possible, the young man tweeted, prompting immediate action at the governmental and administrative levels.b An NDRF team then rushed to the spot and rescued a total of 15 people, including a pregnant woman.

Atul Rajabhau Patil, a resident of Washimbe in Karmala taluka of Solapur, was studying in Chiplun. He used to live in a rented place in Chiplun. Residents of Parwa were stranded in Chiplun due to the floods. He was begging for help from his mobile. One of them came in contact with Atul Patil. He then took the opportunity to tweet directly to the Chief Minister using Twitter. This averted a major accident. Atul's response to the emergency is now being appreciated.



Reacting to this, Atul Patil said, "I was approached by some flood victims in Chiplun." Then I tweeted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Then I realized how vigilant the administration is in this dire situation. Help was delivered to those affected by the flood by noticing my tweet. I am satisfied that my efforts were successful.



