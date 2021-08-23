CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination representatives

Dahi Handi Coordination Committee representatives held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conferencing today to allow them to celebrate Dahihandi festival. During the meeting, the Chief Minister appealed to the representatives to give priority to the health of the people and set aside festivals and celebrations for some time, indicating that there will be restrictions on Dahihandi this year as well.'

Representatives of Dahi Handi Coordination Committee have warned that if the government does not allow the celebration of Dahihandi festival on a large scale, they will start agitation. The BJP has also taken a stand that the government should allow the celebration of Dahihandi in accordance with the covid rules.

Dahi Handi Coordination Committee representatives held a meeting with Chief Minister Thackeray today with some demands to celebrate the festival. In this, Chief Minister Thackeray has strongly stated that saving the lives of the people should be his priority.

"Maharashtra should send a message to the world that we should put aside festivals for a while, show humanity and cur covid spread to save the lives of the people by giving priority to their health," said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We must celebrate our festivals. But now the question is health. With this in mind, we will give priority to health issues, said Uddhav Thackeray.

"Dahi Handi is a celebration of children. We have to look at the plight of children who have been orphaned since last year. Even though they have been vaccinated, some countries have imposed lockdowns. Israel has started using masks again. If we don't understand now and act accordingly." If not, the danger is inevitable ", said Chief Minister Thackeray. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil interacted with the representatives of Dahi Handi Coordination Committee from Maharashtra through video conferencing.