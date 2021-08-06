CM Uddhav Thackeray's photo goes viral, check out the story behind the pic

The state has been hit hard by torrential rains in the last few days. Western Maharashtra, including the Konkan, was badly affected by the rains. There was also a large loss of life and property due to rain water and landslides. Many locals and small businesses suffered massive losses as floods ravaged the western parts of Maharashtra. Various business owners who were already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns said the flood water entered their business units resulting in heavy losses.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited Chiplun in Konkan, Ratnagiri and Sangli, Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra to visit the flood victims and assess the damage.A photo of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit is going viral on social media.

In this photo, the Chief Minister is seen standing up from his chair and joining hands. Why did CM got up from his chair and who was the person? Many didn't know the person and the actual story behind it. But the story behind this photo has now come to the fore. The Chief Minister had visited the Sangli District Collector's Office after visiting the flood-hit area. Then a person came here to make a request. The person identified himself as Vishwanath Mirajkar.

This was the first meeting between Vishnanath Mirajkar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Mirajkar had come to make a request to the Chief Minister.

Then Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam and Shiv Sena district chief Sanjay Vibhute introduced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Vishwanath Mirajkar, a senior teacher and leader of the education movement. As soon as he noticed a senior teacher standing in front of him, the Chief Minister immediately got up from his chair to show him respect and politely joined hands and understood his all his problems.



Vishwanath Mirajkar was overwhelmed by the behavior of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his first visit. “Many times we made requests to senior district officials,” Mirajkar said. He accepted it while sitting in his chair. We used to stand, take photos. However, we were pleasantly surprised by the actions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Chief Minister stood up. He also heard all our issues. He said that this kind of humility towards the teachers touched his heart.