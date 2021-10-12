Coal scarcity in state; minimize use of electrical equipment; appeals energy min Nitin Raut

Coal scarcity has reduced power generation in the state and consumers are meeting their demand by buying electricity from the open market at exorbitant rates. No load shedding is being done anywhere in the state and proper planning is being done to increase power generation, said the state's energy minister Nitin Raut. He was addressing a press conference at the ministry on the issue of coal scarcity in the state and the consequent decline in power generation.

The state is facing a shortage of 3,000 MW compared to the demand. The state government is trying its best to fill this power gap. "I have been in regular touch with Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Energy Minister RK Singh for the last two months to ensure regular supply of coal to the state's thermal power plants. We will overcome this crisis soon," he said. "Against this backdrop, I would like to make a humble appeal to all consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL by saving electricity by minimizing the use of electrical appliances in their homes during the maximum period of 6 to 10 in the morning and evening considering the current power shortage situation," he appealed.

The total installed capacity of Mahanirmiti is 13,186 MW. Apart from this, MSEDCL also buys electricity from other companies. The state is facing a shortfall of 3,000 MW as four units have been shut down due to coal shortage and three due to maintenance repairs. Mahanirmithi has maintained good coordination and balance in coal and power generation management, which has led to an increase in coal inflows and an improvement in coal stocks by increasing power generation.

Normally during monsoon season i.e. June-September the demand for electricity decreases. However, in August, unfortunately, the rains put a strain on it and this led to huge demand for electricity. Therefore, 18 lakh metric tonnes of coal reserves had to be used to meet this demand. Coal India's daily coal carrying capacity is 4 million metric tons. However, due to rains, it had come down to 22 lakh metric tonnes. It has now reached 27 lakh metric tonnes. Therefore, we are trying to ensure that Coal India supplies according to its carrying capacity.

Coal from Coal India is also not of the expected quality. Therefore, the production and quality of electricity is not as expected. Apart from this, gas is not being supplied as per the agreement for power generation projects and only 30 per cent gas is being supplied to Maharashtra. Adding to the crisis, CGPL and JSDLB, which have long-term contracts, have cut off cheap power supply. Therefore, they do not supply 1000 MW of electricity. These companies have stopped generating electricity.