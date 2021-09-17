Congress gives big responsibility to Varsha Gaikwad for UP Assembly elections

The Congress is gearing up for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Congress party, which once dominated Uttar Pradesh politics, is currently fighting a battle for survival. Against that backdrop, the party has started preparations to make an impression in this election. Meanwhile, for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has handed over a major responsibility to Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed a screening committee headed by Jitendra Singh for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Deependra Singh Hooda and Varsha Gaikwad have been appointed as members of this committee. The committee also includes Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Mishra Mona, and all the secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh. K.C. Venugopal has announced these appointments.

The Congress has been away from power in Uttar Pradesh for the last 30 years. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress had won only 7 seats. The Congress candidates were also defeated in some assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli. Therefore, the Congress has been challenged to perform satisfactorily in this election.