Congress names Pradnya Rajeev Satav candidate for Maharashtra MLC bypolls

Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav, wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav, has been nominated by Congress for a seat in the Legislative Council. The Congress has made an official announcement in this regard today.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik has issued a press release announcing that Pragya Satav is being given a ticket to the Legislative Council.

Maharashtra Congress tweeted,"Hon'ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Dr (Smt) Pradnya Rajeev Satav as Congress candidate to contest the bye-election to the Legislative council of Maharashtra to be elected by the MLAs."

After the death of Rajeev Satav, Pragya Satav became active in politics. Therefore, she was given a place in the executive committee of Maharashtra.

The party had given her a big responsibility by giving her the post state Congress vice-president. After that she became active in Hingoli Kalamanuri. From attending women's events to reviewing constituency work. She had recently visited Delhi and met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.



