Congress slams Panchjanya for linking Infosys with Maoists, ISI, China

Mumbai, Sep 5 The Congress' Maharashtra unit on Sunday slammed right-wing publication, Panchjanya, for suggesting that global IT giant, Infosys was allegedly funding Maoists, Leftists and the "tukde-tukde" gangs in the country, and must be "blacklisted".

"Infosys, set up by the Padmashri couple N.R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha N. Murthy, is a globally-respected IT major. Its contribution to Indian economy is also immense. But since the past 7 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sangh Parivar will decide on the credentials of people," Congress state spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

As the column in Panchjanya created controversy on several fronts, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh quickly dissociated itself from the publication, saying it is "not the mouthpiece of the RSS and the article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS".

"As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There may be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects the individual opinion of the author

