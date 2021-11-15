Cops bust obscene dance party at bungalow in Lonavla

Lonavla police have taken action against 17 persons for allegedly performing obscene dances with some men and women in a bungalow in Lonavla. The 17 persons have been booked and taken into custody. This includes 9 men and 8 women.

MTDC within the limits of Karlagaon. The Lonavla rural police came to know that some people were performing 'vulgar, obscene' dances to music in a bungalow named Tanvi in ​​nearby Durga Society. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against 17 persons and seized goods worth Rs 74 lakh.

