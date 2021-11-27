Corona report of 40 Dubai-bound passengers found to be fake at Mumbai Airport

It has come to light that the corona report of 40 passengers going to Dubai has turned out to be fake. A QR code check at the Mumbai airport revealed the matter. Concerned passengers were therefore barred from traveling. Passengers traveling to the UAE have to test the corona twice. These tests have to be done 48 hours before the first and 6 hours before the second. As it is not possible to get the report in six hours, the passengers have to pay Rs 4,500 for a quick test. The report is available in just 13 minutes.

It is not approved unless the 'QR' code on the report submitted by the passenger is checked. A quick test report of passengers arriving at Mumbai airport on November 12 was checked by QR and discrepancies were found in the information. Everyone was shocked when the reports of about 40 passengers were forged in this way. Concerned passengers were barred from boarding the flight and the pre-registration process for the fast RTPCR test was also suspended, airport officials said.

Separate registration room and test

- Mumbai Airport Administration has reserved a special entrance at Terminal 2 (Gate No. 8) for passengers traveling to Dubai. The departure hall has a separate registration room, test and waiting room.

- An inquiry will be held into why discrepancies were found in the information in the QR code submitted by the passengers.