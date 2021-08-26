Coronavirus: 35 vaccinated people infected with Delta Plus variant in state

Delta Plus patients have crossed the hundred mark in the Maharashtra. So far 103 patients have been diagnosed. The Delta Plus virus is more contagious, the health department said. Of the 103 patients in the state, 17 have received both doses of the vaccine while 18 have received only one dose.

Of those vaccinated, seven had received the Covaxin vaccine and 28 had received the Covishield vaccine. Out of the total patients, 49 patients did not need to be admitted to the hospital as they were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Out of 103 patients, 98 patients have recovered from covid disease. Out of 103 Delta Plus patients in the state so far, 56 are males and 47 are females.

Out of 103 patients, five have died. This includes three male and two female patients. 2 deaths occurred in Ratnagiri district and 1 death each in Beed, Mumbai and Raigad. All the five patients who died were over 65 years of age and all of them were in critical condition.

Two of the five had taken two doses of the Covishield vaccine. Dr. Pradip Awate, Assistant Survey Officer, State Health Department, said that the genetic makeup of the virus is constantly changing. It is part of the natural life cycle of the virus. In this context, it is necessary to follow the rules of the government regarding Covid without fear.

Age group - Total

Delta Plus Patient

0 to 18 years - 10

19 to 45 years - 55

46 to 60 years - 25

Over 60 years - 13