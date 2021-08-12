Coronavirus: Decision to start school postponed - Sitaram Kunte

The decision to start schools in the state from August 17 has been postponed. Detailed orders in this regard will be issued soon, Chief Minister Sitaram Kunte told Lokmat.

The task force for children has been formed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray under the chairmanship of Dr. Suhas Prabhu.

Apart from that, a task force is also functioning under the chairmanship of Dr. Sanjay Oak. A meeting of the district collectors where the number of patients is declining was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte along with two members of the task force Dr Shashank Joshi and Dr Rahul Pandit. The meeting ended late at night.

Speaking to Lokmat after that, Kunte said that coronavirus is found in children in Bangalore.

The pediatric task force also told the in meeting that a large number of children in Indonesia are suffering from coronavirus. They also prepared some documents and forms and showed them at the meeting. There are no useful medications for this disease in young children. Moreover, you have not started vaccinating children. Therefore, it would be a problem if the school was reopened suddenly, said Kunte.

In a district or city where the number of patients has decreased, or has completely disappeared, planning can be started to start a school. In some districts like Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, the number of patients is declining. Therefore, schools can be started in such districts.

But these districts or such cities will be the exception. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said it would not be possible to start all schools in districts where the number of patients is still not declining or out of control. A decision will be taken immediately on what can be done. However, the decision to start school cannot be taken immediately.

The city or district in which no new patient has been found for three weeks in a row should be eligible to start school, the meeting said. Kunte said he had ordered the head of the Pediatric Task Force to study the examples given and gather information immediately. Schools will be started depending on the situation in the city and district. This will also be discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He also clarified that the secretary of the school education department and other officials were also present at today's meeting.