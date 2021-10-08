Coronavirus: ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ to be implemented from October 8 to 14

The Mission Kavach Kundal will be implemented from October 8 to 14 to speed up the covid vaccination campaign in the state. The aim of the campaign is to vaccinate more than 15 lakh people in the state every day, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Tope said there is enough vaccine available for the campaign. There are currently 7.5 million vaccines. Another 25 lakh vaccines will be available. Six crore people in the state have been vaccinated and more than three and a half crore people are yet to be vaccinated.

The proportion of those taking the first dose is 65%. He said that Indian Medical Association, private doctors, Rotary clubs, Lions clubs etc. would be involved in speeding up vaccination. It has been decided to provide Rs 50,000 assistance to the relatives of every citizen of the state who died due to Covid. About 140,000 civilians have died due to corona. About Rs 700 crore will be provided from SDRF for this.

Temples have been started in the state. However, the Corona crisis is not over yet. After Dussehra and Diwali it is likely that third wave will hit the state. Against this background, the state government is conducting special vaccinations. So as not to have a more serious effect on health. - Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health