CoronaVirus News: New covid variant found in Maharashtra!

The second wave of corona in the country is slowly receding. The number of corona patients has come under control. However, information that has raised concerns in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh has come to light. Delta variant (AY.4.2) has been found in both the states. The Times of India has reported that 7 patients of the new variant have been found in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This information comes from the Genome Sequencing Report of the National Center for Disease Control.

Two of the seven infected with the new variant are Army officers, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. B. S. Saitya gave. In addition, this variant has been found in one per cent samples from Maharashtra.

Delta AY.4.2. Research on mutations is underway, according to the UK's Health Protection Agency on October 20. The propagation speed of this variant is higher. Therefore, it has been given the classical name VUI-21OCT-01. Over the past few months, this variant has been making waves in Britain. The prevalence rate of this variant is higher than that of Delta.