COVD-19- Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for 2021 Navratri Celebrations

In a major development the Maharashtra govt has issued guidelines for this year's Navratri celebrations in the state.No garba, dandiya, cultural events and processions will be allowed during the upcoming Navratri festival in view of the coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, particularly in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

The government has asked the festival organisers to hold blood donation camps and health awareness programmes vis-a-vis Covid-19 vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

The height of the idol has been capped at four feet in case of public mandals, and two feet in case of home idols.

Darshan of idols should be done online as much as possible or organisers must ensure that not more than five people be allowed inside in the pandal at a time.

The government has also asked citizens to use environment-friendly or shadu idols, and if possible, try to immerse the idols or perform the ‘visarjan’ in their homes, so that there are no crowds during the procession.

The government has also said that during the welcome and the farewell ceremonies of the goddess in mandals and residential premises, the crowd should be in control.