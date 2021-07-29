COVID-19: BMC to vaccinate bed-ridden citizens from tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin home vaccination of bed-ridden people in the city against coronavirus on an experimental basis from Friday.

The initiative will be rolled out first in the K-east administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others, it said.

These citizens will be administered Covaxin doses as per the directives of the expert committee and the vaccination process will be carried out in the presence of experts, wherein all necessary precautions will be undertaken, it said.

Further the BMC clarified that person who are bedridden must have a medical certificate stating that the person will have to remain bed-ridden for at least the next six months, is required to be submitted to the administration along with the consent of that person or a relative.

The drive will be conducted with the help of Project Mumbai, a non-government organization, the BMC said.

After the completion of the home vaccination process in K-east ward, the factors that are required to be included in the next phase of this exercise will be considered, it said.

The BMC has asked people to e-mail the information about those bed-ridden citizens to covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com. It said it has so far received details of 4,466 such citizens. PTI KK NP NP