COVID-19: Don't force govt to close everything again, warns Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

We are all seeing an increase in the number of corona patients. So everyone has to understand that the rules have to be followed. Some have misunderstood that Corona has disappeared. But everyone should understand the fact that a third wave is likely to come. Don't force me to close everything again, warned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He was talking to media representatives in Pune. "Many are thinking covid is not there and are roaming outside without mask. It's not fair. This has to stop. Some people are coming to the streets and doing politics. A third wave is expected, so do not force us to close everything again, "said Ajit Pawar.

"Some people are agitating to open temples. But the issue of temples is for political purposes. The central government has also said to be careful, then why are they doing this politics," Ajit Pawar asked.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 4,342 new coronavirus cases and 55 fatalities while 4,755 patients recovered, a health department official said.