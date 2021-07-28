COVID-19 Lockdown: Maha govt to ease restrictions as cases show steady decline

Maharashtra has been reporting a steady decline in the number of daily covid cases. Therefore the state government is planning to relax the lockdown restrictions.

The state government has imposed strict restrictions that included complete weekend lockdown, across the state to curb covid spread.

As per a report in HT, the state government is planning to allow shops to remain open for longer periods. At present, shops and commercial establishments are permitted to remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.

"The government can give some relaxations as cases have stabilised. However, at the same time, strict monitoring should be followed daily for various aspects like daily cases, positivity rates, bed occupancy as well as liquid-oxygen consumption," said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on COVID-19 management, as quoted by the report.

Further he stated that local train services must be allowed in a staggered manner and preference can be given to fully vaccinated people.

"There should be strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

The state on July 27 reported 6,258 fresh coronavirus positive cases. On Tuesday, Mumbai logged 344 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths. Maharashtra has 82,082 active cases at present.