COVID-19: Maha govt to reopen movie theaters from Oct 22

The Maharashtra government has decided to open multiplexes and theaters along with schools and places of worship. It has been decided to start multiplexes and theaters in the state from October 22. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence in Varsha. The Thackeray government has given permission to start multiplexes and theaters in compliance with the Coronavirus Prohibition Rules.

Today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with actors, directors, producers, multiplexes and cinema representatives from the film and drama industry. After that, the decision to start a multiplexes and a theater was taken by the Chief Minister. Multiplexes and theaters in the state will start on October 22. Cinemas and theaters have been closed for almost a year and a half. It will take about a month to get started.

Movie theaters have been started in many states of the country. Theaters are open in Delhi, Lucknow. Therefore, there has been a demand for opening theaters in Maharashtra for the last several days. Bollywood gets its highest income from Mumbai. So this was the demand. It was finally decided today.