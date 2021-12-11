COVID-19: Maharashtra reports no Omicron case today

With zero cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the tally of cases remained at 17 in the state, informed the state government.

A total of 17 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state so far, of which seven patients have been discharged from the hospital following recovery.

Meanwhile, the state reported 807 new COVID cases, 869 recoveries, and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this active cases stand at 6,452. The recoveries in the state stood at 64,91,805.

So far 1,41,243 people have died from the virus.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant with the total number of Omicron cases in the country going up to 33.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor