COVID 3rd wave: 532 covid cases in 1 day in Mumbai, highest figure since 15th July

Concerns are growing over third wave of coronavirus. A total of 532 new corona patients were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday. This is the largest increase in new cases since July. Earlier on July 15, 528 new corona patients were reported. The state, on the other hand, recorded 4,174 new cases of corona on Wednesday, while 65 people died. As a result, the number of corona-infected people in the state has risen to 64,97,872 and the death toll has reached 1,37,962.

In Mumbai, only after two months, there has been an increase in new cases. Also, the corona positivity rate here has also increased. The positivity rate has now risen from 0.9 to 1.1 per cent. By the third week of August, the rate was between 0.5-0.7%. Now the average number of patients in Mumbai has gone up to 434 in the last 7 days. On August 18, the figure was just 253. These figures indicate an increased risk of a third wave in Mumbai.

Local trains have started in Mumbai in the last two months. Besides, some schools have also been opened here. Officials have refused to immediately lift any new restrictions. Also, local authorities have been instructed to stop the crowds, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Pradip Vyas on Wednesday gave a presentation on the situation of Corona before the state cabinet. In the meantime, he said, there has been no increase in daily cases, but a significant decrease in tests. Earlier, there were more than two million tests per day in the state, but now it has come down to 1.7 million per day. That is, the active cases we see today may be more than that.

Dr. Pradeep Vyas told English newspaper Hindustan Times, ‘The health system in the state is making every effort to make our vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic a success and to record it. On September 4 we vaccinated 1,227,224 doses and on August 21 we vaccinated 1,104,465 doses.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that people would not be allowed to enter the mandapa during Ganeshotsav due to the Covid. Only online darshan will be allowed from the pandal, the state Home Department said. Earlier, the Home Department had said in an order that social distancing should be strictly observed during the festival.